Archibald suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out of practice Monday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Archibald should probably be considered questionable at this point to suit up against the Rangers on Tuesday. If the winger does miss out, Drew O'Connor figures to step into a fourth-line role. For his part, the 30-year-old Archibald has six points in 30 games this year and is currently mired in a 10-game goal drought.