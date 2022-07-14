Archibald signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Penguins on Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Archibald was limited to one assist in eight games with the Oilers last year after suffering from myocarditis after contracting COVID-19. He was also hampered by Canada's border restrictions, though that should be less of a problem now that he's stateside. The 29-year-old will provide physicality and perhaps some penalty-killing skill in a bottom-six role for the Penguins.