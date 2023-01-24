Archibald (lower body) practiced without limitations Tuesday but won't be in action versus the Panthers, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Archibald was shifted to long-term IR in order to potentially free up some cap space to activate Kris Letang (lower body) but has already missed the required number of games and can be added back to the active roster at any point. Prior to his absence, Archibald was mired in a 10-game pointless streak during which he managed 11 shots, 39 hits and four blocks while averaging 9:38 of ice time.