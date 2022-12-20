Archibald (lower body) is considered a game-time call versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Archibald is currently mired in a 10-game pointless streak during which he has recorded just 11 shots and averaged a mere 9:38 of ice time. Even if the Saskatchewan native is cleared to play, he will likely remain in a fourth-line role, limiting his opportunities to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Pointless streak continues•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Good to play Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Game-time decision versus Caps•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Practicing Sunday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Has undisclosed injury•