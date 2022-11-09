Archibald (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Even with Archibald healthy, he could still find himself watching from the sidelines if Jeff Carter (upper body) is also cleared to return. Prior to getting hurt, Archibald scored a goal in back-to-back games, though that didn't stop the Penguins from falling into a seven-game losing streak. If he does play, Archibald should be expected to fill a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Practicing Sunday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Has undisclosed injury•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Posts rare goal in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Depth add for Pittsburgh•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Grabs helper in return to lineup•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Able to travel•