Archibald (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Even with Archibald healthy, he could still find himself watching from the sidelines if Jeff Carter (upper body) is also cleared to return. Prior to getting hurt, Archibald scored a goal in back-to-back games, though that didn't stop the Penguins from falling into a seven-game losing streak. If he does play, Archibald should be expected to fill a bottom-six role.