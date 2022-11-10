Archibald (undisclosed) will play Wednesday against Washington, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Archibald missed Saturday's 3-2 loss to Seattle because of the injury. He's projected to play on the fourth line with Filip Hallander and Ryan Poehling on Wednesday. Jeff Carter (upper body) is also making his return for the Penguins. Samuel Poulin and Kasperi Kapanen are expected to be healthy scratches.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Game-time decision versus Caps•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Practicing Sunday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Has undisclosed injury•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Posts rare goal in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Depth add for Pittsburgh•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Grabs helper in return to lineup•