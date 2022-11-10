Archibald (undisclosed) will play Wednesday against Washington, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Archibald missed Saturday's 3-2 loss to Seattle because of the injury. He's projected to play on the fourth line with Filip Hallander and Ryan Poehling on Wednesday. Jeff Carter (upper body) is also making his return for the Penguins. Samuel Poulin and Kasperi Kapanen are expected to be healthy scratches.