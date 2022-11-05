Archibald isn't playing against Seattle on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Archibald had contributed a goal in each of his last two games, so this injury will disrupt that hot streak. He has three goals, eight PIM and 34 hits in 11 contests this season while averaging 10:20 minutes. He'll probably continue to serve in a bottom-six role once he recovers.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Posts rare goal in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Depth add for Pittsburgh•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Grabs helper in return to lineup•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Able to travel•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Activated from team suspension•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Gets first assist•