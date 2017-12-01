Archibald was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a conditioning assignment Friday.

Considering Archibald has played in just two games this season, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team opted to send him to the minors for some game action. Reading between the lines, the team's willingness to go without the 28-year-old versus the Sabres on Friday probably indicates Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will return to the lineup since the move would otherwise leave Pittsburgh without any emergency forward depth -- although Geno is still officially a game-time decision.