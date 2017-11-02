Archibald joined the Penguins lineup for the first time this year in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Edmonton.

After a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Jets, coach Mike Sullivan jumbled up the lines -- including swapping Archibald for Carl Hagelin. Against the Oilers, the 24-year-old Archibald tallied one shot on goal, two hits and one blocked shots in 10:51 of ice time. Considering Hagelin is carrying a $4 million cap hit, its hard to imagine team brass want him sitting out long-term, which could limit Archibald's opportunities.