Archibald (lower body) practiced in a non-contract sweater Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports but will make the trip for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa.

Considering Archibald hasn't been cleared for contact, he probably shouldn't be expected to play versus Ottawa on Wednesday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Even once given the green light, Archibald may have to serve as a healthy scratch periodically and could struggle to offer more than low-end fantasy value.