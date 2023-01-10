Archibald (lower body) is slated to miss Tuesday's game versus Vancouver, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Archibald was on the ice prior to Tuesday's practice. He has four goals and six points in 30 contests this season. The 30-year-old last played Dec. 18.
