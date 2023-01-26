Archibald (lower body) traveled with the Penguins for Thursday's matchup with Washington but won't be in the lineup.

Archibald will have just one more chance to return to action before the All-Star break against San Jose on Saturday. Whenever the 30-year-old winger is given the all-clear, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will no doubt be eager to end his current 10-game losing streak.