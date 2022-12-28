Archibald (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday retroactively to Dec. 18.
Archibald has already missed the Penguins' last three contests and with his retroactive placement on IR can be activated as soon as cleared to play. With Archibald unavailable against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Drew O'Connor and Danton Heinen should continue to feature on the fourth line, though call-up Drake Caggiula could push for an opportunity.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Game-time decision against Rangers•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Pointless streak continues•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Good to play Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Game-time decision versus Caps•