Archibald (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday retroactively to Dec. 18.

Archibald has already missed the Penguins' last three contests and with his retroactive placement on IR can be activated as soon as cleared to play. With Archibald unavailable against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Drew O'Connor and Danton Heinen should continue to feature on the fourth line, though call-up Drake Caggiula could push for an opportunity.