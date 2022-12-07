Archibald failed to record a point against Columbus on Tuesday, his fifth straight game without getting on the scoresheet.

Archibald has logged less than 10 minutes of ice time in two of his last five outings, so his lack of offensive production shouldn't come as a shock. More of a defensive specialist, Archibald is averaging 1:47 of ice time on the penalty kill this year and figures to remain in that role long term, limiting his opportunities to provide fantasy production.