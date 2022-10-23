Archibald went plus-2 with a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Following moderate service time with the Coyotes and Oilers, respectively, Archibald is back with the team that took him in the sixth round (No. 174 overall) of the 2011 draft. His fourth-line, penalty-killing role doesn't lend itself to fantasy value, but Archibald is a fearless winger for a Penguins team currently leading the Metropolitan Division standings.