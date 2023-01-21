Archibald logged a full practice Saturday, per Rob Rossi of The Athletic.
Archibald logged his first full-contact practice since suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 18. The 30-year-old winger has missed the Penguins' last 14 contests. Archibald has four goals, two assists, and 109 hits in 30 games this season. He could return to a fourth-line role as soon as Sunday against the Devils.
