Archibald (undisclosed) returned to practice Sunday.
Archibald missed Saturday's game against Seattle with an undisclosed injury but it appears he'll be ready to return to the Pittsburgh lineup prior to Wednesday's contest against the Capitals. The 30-year-old winger has three goals through his first 11 games this season while racking up 34 hits in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Has undisclosed injury•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Posts rare goal in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Josh Archibald: Depth add for Pittsburgh•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Grabs helper in return to lineup•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Able to travel•
-
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Activated from team suspension•