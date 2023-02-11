Archibald notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Archibald was playing in just his second game since missing 18 with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old helped out on Pierre-Olivier Joseph's opening tally in the first period. Archibald is up to four goals, three assists, 44 shots on net, 116 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 32 contests this season. He'll likely continue to log fourth-line minutes, though he could be an occasional scratch if head coach Mike Sullivan wants a different look among his depth forwards.