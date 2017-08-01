Archibald will be aiming to improve after suiting up in 10 games last season.

In his limited regular-season action with Pittsburgh, Archibald tallied three goals and four PIM while averaging just 10:52 of ice time. With the departures of Chris Kunitz and Nick Bonino, there are spots open in the Pens depth chart -- something Archibald will no doubt be hoping to capitalize on. The winger will faces challenges for ice time from guys like Scott Wilson and Zach Aston-Reese, but if nothing else, his appearance in Game 4 against Nashville guarantees his name will be immortalized on Lord Stanley's Cup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...