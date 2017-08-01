Archibald will be aiming to improve after suiting up in 10 games last season.

In his limited regular-season action with Pittsburgh, Archibald tallied three goals and four PIM while averaging just 10:52 of ice time. With the departures of Chris Kunitz and Nick Bonino, there are spots open in the Pens depth chart -- something Archibald will no doubt be hoping to capitalize on. The winger will faces challenges for ice time from guys like Scott Wilson and Zach Aston-Reese, but if nothing else, his appearance in Game 4 against Nashville guarantees his name will be immortalized on Lord Stanley's Cup.