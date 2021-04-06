site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: penguins-josh-currie-promoted-to-taxi-squad-434575 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Penguins' Josh Currie: Promoted to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 6, 2021
at
12:30 pm ET 1 min read
Currie was recalled to the taxi squad Tuesday.
With Brandon Tanev (upper body) going on injured reserve, the
Penguins needed to add to the taxi squad per NHL rules. Fantasy players shouldn't expect Currie to see any action during his stint with the big club. More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read