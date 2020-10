Currie signed a one-year, two-way pact with Pittsburgh on Friday.

Currie saw action in 21 games for Edmonton last season, nothing two goals, three helpers and 19 shots. With the organization also adding Evan Rodrigues and Mark Jankowski via free agency, Currie figures to start the year in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but should sit atop the list of potential call-ups.