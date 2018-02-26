Penguins' Josh Jooris: Acquired from Carolina

Jooris was brought in by Pittsburgh via trade with the Hurricanes in a swap for Greg McKegg on Monday.

Jooris was swapped in a one-for-one trade and was immediately reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The demotion could be temporary, as the Pens are no longer bound by the 23-man limit. An unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 campaign, the 27-year-old is likely just an emergency rental in case Pittsburgh needs additional forward depth in its pursuit of a third straight Stanley Cup championship.