Penguins' Josh Jooris: Called up to Pittsburgh
Jooris was called up from the AHL's Penguins on an emergency basis Thursday.
Jooris was traded from the Hurricanes to the Penguins in February and was then sent down to the AHL before playing a game with Pittsburgh. It's entirely possible he won't even draw into the lineup during his time with the big club, but even if he does the fantasy potential here is limited. After scoring 12 goals as a rookie the 27-year-old has failed to score more than four in a season.
More News
-
Penguins' Josh Jooris: Acquired from Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Rejoins NHL squad•
-
Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Lands on waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Serving frequently as healthy scratch•
-
Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Can't crack lineup Thursday versus Preds•
-
Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Scores rare goal in win over Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...