Jooris was called up from the AHL's Penguins on an emergency basis Thursday.

Jooris was traded from the Hurricanes to the Penguins in February and was then sent down to the AHL before playing a game with Pittsburgh. It's entirely possible he won't even draw into the lineup during his time with the big club, but even if he does the fantasy potential here is limited. After scoring 12 goals as a rookie the 27-year-old has failed to score more than four in a season.