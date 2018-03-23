Jooris was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Jooris played just two games in this NHL stint, averaging just 6:39 of ice time per outing and recording zero points, hits or blocked shots. Dominik Simon (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday, which is the reason for Jooris' demotion.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories