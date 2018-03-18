Jooris was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Since the Penguins only had 11 healthy forwards, Jooris was recalled on an emergency basis to fill the void. Jooris played 31 games for the Hurricanes this season and posted three goals and three helpers, but he's been left off the scoresheet in two big-club games since being traded to Pittsburgh. However, that isn't too surprising since he averaged just 7:24 of ice time in those outings.