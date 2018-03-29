Jooris was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Jooris's recall doesn't bode well for Derick Brassard's (lower body) availability for Thursday's clash with the Devils. Even if Brassard can't play, the Pens could opt to insert Dominik Simon into the lineup instead of the 27-year-old Jooris. In his previous four outings with Pittsburgh, the Ontario native was held off the scoresheet -- unsurprising considering he averaged a mere 7:02 of ice time.