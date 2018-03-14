Penguins' Josh Jooris: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Penguins assigned Jooris to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Bryan Rust (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, so Pittsburgh is no longer in need of Jooris' services as a depth forward. The 27-year-old pivot will return to the minors for the time being, but he could be back with the Penguins for their impending playoff run.
