The Penguins assigned Jooris to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Bryan Rust (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, so Pittsburgh is no longer in need of Jooris' services as a depth forward. The 27-year-old pivot will return to the minors for the time being, but he could be back with the Penguins for their impending playoff run.

