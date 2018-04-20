Jooris was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

The move to sent Jooris to play with the Baby Pens likely means that Carter Rowney (upper body) is healthy enough to play. The 27-year-old Jooris has been a scratch for all four postseason contests, so it shouldn't come as a surprise the team wants to get him some action in the minors.