Penguins' Josh Jooris: Shipped back to minors
Jooris was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
The move to sent Jooris to play with the Baby Pens likely means that Carter Rowney (upper body) is healthy enough to play. The 27-year-old Jooris has been a scratch for all four postseason contests, so it shouldn't come as a surprise the team wants to get him some action in the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...