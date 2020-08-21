Maniscalco agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.

A product of the US National Development system, Maniscalco spent the past two seasons playing for Arizona State University, where he racked up 15 goals and 37 helpers in 71 appearances. With the collegiate season in doubt, the blueliner likely won't be the last player to jump to the professional ranks despite having two years of eligibility remaining. Maniscalco figures to spend the upcoming year in the minors further developing his game.