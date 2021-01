Maniscalco was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Atfer a two-year collegiate career with Arizona State, Maniscalco penned his entry-level deal in the offseason. Even with an injury to Zach Trotman (undisclosed), Maniscalco was unlikely to crack the lineup any time soon and figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming year with the Baby Pens.