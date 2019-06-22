Penguins' Judd Caulfield: USNTDP product joins Pens

Caulfield was drafted 145th overall by the Penguins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Caulfield's offensive opportunities were limited all season long as he filled a depth role for the USNTDP. He played well with the ice time he did receive, but Caulfield doesn't look like he will be much of a scorer at the collegiate or professional levels. What he is, is a huge body (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) who excels at carving out space. His effort level is exceptional and he can complement better offensive players because he is willing to do the dirty work in the corners to make a play. While he has more natural ability than your average fourth-liner, it would be a stretch to project the North Dakota commit in a future top-six role.