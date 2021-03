Almeida was sent back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Almeida's brief stint on the taxi squad didn't include any time on the active roster, a role he is unlikely to fill any time soon. Given the league's requirement to have at least four players on the taxi squad, Almeida's demotion without a corresponding move could be an indication Mark Friedman (upper body) or Brandon Tanev (upper body) is almost ready to come off injured reserve.