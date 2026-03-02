Brazeau tallied a goal, supplied an assist and recorded two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Brazeau picked up his first two points since the Olympic break when he picked up a secondary helper on Pittsburgh's second goal before scoring the team's fifth and final goal of Sunday's contest. With the pair of points, the 28-year-old winger now has 16 goals, 13 assists, 82 shots on goal, 56 hits and 31 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season. He has nine points over his last 14 games and is on pace to reach the 35-point mark for the first time in his three-year career. If he can string together a few more solid performances, he'll have solid streaming value in various fantasy formats.