Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Goal, assist in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brazeau scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Brazeau ended a six-game goal drought with his tally. He had three assists in that span and picked up another in this game by feeding Anthony Mantha for the opening goal. Brazeau has been an effective middle-six forward throughout the campaign, earning 15 goals, 12 helpers, 76 shots on net, 54 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 41 appearances.
