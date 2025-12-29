Brazeau scored three goals in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Brazeau's second goal came on the power play. The 27-year-old's consistency from earlier in the season has evaporated, but he has a pair of multi-goal efforts over his last seven outings. Brazeau is up to 11 goals, matching his total from 76 regular-season contests last year. He's recorded 18 points, 39 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-3 rating through 23 appearances while primarily playing on the second line.