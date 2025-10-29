Brazeau scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Brazeau skated down the left side, and his shot found space between Samuel Ersson's pad and the goal post. Brazeau's been a revelation this season. In 11 games, he has six goals, six assists and 21 shots while averaging a modest 13:26. Two of his goals have been clutch game-winners. Keep rolling him out there as long as he continues this pace. Better yet, trade Brazeau -- someone will bite, and you'll net a more consistent performer. The 27-year-old had 11 goals and 22 points in 75 regular-season games between Boston and Minnesota in 2024-25.