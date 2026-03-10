Brazeau (upper body) is considered week-to-week, the Penguins announced Tuesday.

Brazeau looks set to miss Pittsburgh's five-game road trip, at least, based on his week-to-week classification. With the winger on the shelf, Ville Koivunen has been pressed into service on the second line alongside Thomas Novak and Anthony Mantha. It's been a career year for Brazeau, having set new personal bests in goals (16), assists (14) and power-play points (five).