Brazeau (upper body) will miss at least the next four weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

Brazeau has already missed the last two games because of the injury. The 27-year-old was off to a great start with six goals and 12 points through 12 games. It helped that he was playing alongside Evgeni Malkin, who was on the scoresheet for nine of Brazeau's 12 points. Philip Tomasino and Thomas Novak could get more opportunities to skate alongside Malkin due to Brazeau's absence.