Brazeau scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Brazeau has scored twice over the last three contests after going seven games without a point. The 27-year-old has been on the third line recently after spending a large portion of the campaign on the second line. Brazeau has already earned career highs in goals (14) and points (22) while adding 63 shots on net, 44 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 34 appearances this season.