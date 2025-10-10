Brazeau scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

After tickling twine twice in Tuesday's season opener, Brazeau stayed locked in Thursday, taking a cross-ice feed from Evgeni Malkin late in the third period and beating Ilya Sorokin with a slick move to his backhand to snap a 3-3 tie. Brazeau managed just 11 goals and 22 points over 76 regular-season games split between the Bruins and Wild in his first full NHL campaign in 2024-25, but he's shown a remarkable knack for clutch play already -- he had the GWG in both Penguins victories to begin the current campaign, and six of his 19 NHL goals so far have been game-winners. The 27-year-old posted big offensive numbers in the OHL and ECHL earlier in his career and produced 18 goals and 37 points in 49 games for AHL Providence in 2023-24, and Brazeau could surprise if given the opportunity in Pittsburgh.