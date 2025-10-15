Brazeau scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Brazeau has four goals over four games to begin 2025-26. It's arguably one of the most surprising happenings in the league early in the campaign, though Brazeau's strong play has earned him a look alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line. Brazeau has added 10 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 27-year-old has typically featured in a bottom-six role in his previous NHL stops in Minnesota and Boston, so he should have no trouble handling business in his own zone.