Brazeau scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Brazeau broke the deadlock for the Penguins with a backhand in the final seconds of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. The 27-year-old doubled the team's lead in the third period with an empty-netter at the 17:48 mark. Brazeau played in 76 regular-season games for the Bruins and Wild last season, tallying 11 goals and 11 assists. He signed a two-year deal with the Penguins in the offseason.