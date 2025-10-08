Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Scores twice in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brazeau scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Brazeau broke the deadlock for the Penguins with a backhand in the final seconds of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. The 27-year-old doubled the team's lead in the third period with an empty-netter at the 17:48 mark. Brazeau played in 76 regular-season games for the Bruins and Wild last season, tallying 11 goals and 11 assists. He signed a two-year deal with the Penguins in the offseason.
