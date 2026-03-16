default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Brazeau (upper body) is available for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Brazeau has missed the last four matchups due to his upper-body injury, but he participated in Monday's morning skate and has officially been cleared to return to game action. Across six appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded a goal, two assists, six hits and six blocked shots while averaging 12:56 of ice time.

More News