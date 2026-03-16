Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Set to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brazeau (upper body) is available for Monday's game against the Avalanche, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Brazeau has missed the last four matchups due to his upper-body injury, but he participated in Monday's morning skate and has officially been cleared to return to game action. Across six appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded a goal, two assists, six hits and six blocked shots while averaging 12:56 of ice time.
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