Brazeau (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday.

Brazeau will miss his third straight game against Washington on Thursday, and it's unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup. He has collected six goals, 12 points, 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 17 hits through 12 appearances this season. Due to Brazeu's absence, Philip Tomasino has been skating on Pittsburgh's second line.