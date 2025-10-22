Brazeau scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The 27-year-old is having an incredible start to his first season with Pittsburgh after signing a modest two-year, $3 million contract with the team this offseason. Brazeau has five goals and eight points through seven games, and his efforts have been rewarded with time in the top six at even strength and now a spot on the second power-play unit -- Tuesday's PP points were his first of the campaign. Regression is inevitable considering his bloated 35.7 percent shooting, however.