Brazeau notched two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Brazeau is warming up again with two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old set up both of Anthony Mantha's first-period tallies as the two have reconnected in a third-line role following their chemistry from earlier in the campaign. Brazeau is up to 14 goals, 10 assists, 66 shots on net, 44 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 36 games this season.