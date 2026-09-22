Brazeau (lower body) has been deemed day-to-day and will not participate in Penguins' training camp Tuesday.

Brazeau suffered the lower-body injury in the team's 4-1 preseason win over the Sabres on Monday. The 28-year-old winger came into his own last season, posting career highs of 17 goals, 34 points, 104 shots on net and 44 blocked shots across 64 regular-season appearances. Depending on the severity of the injury, Brazeau will aim to return to practice at some point before the Penguins' regular-seaosn opener on Sept. 30. The veteran winger will battle to secure his roster spot against the team's other depth wingers, such as Rutger McGroarty and Elmer Soderblom.