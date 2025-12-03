Brazeau (upper body) will join the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Brazeau could be close to returning from his 13-game absence due to his upper-body injury, though he hasn't been officially cleared to play. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old winger was registering a point per game, racking up six goals and six helpers in 12 outings. Once Brazeau gets the green light, he should link back up with Evgeni Malkin on the second line.