Brazeau picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

The 27-year-old winger remains on track for a breakout campaign while skating on the Penguins' second line alongside a rejuvenated Evgeni Malkin. Brazeau has as many multi-point performances so far in 2025-26 as he does goose eggs (three of each), and through 10 games he's piled up five goals and 11 points -- halfway to his point total over 76 regular-season games from last season.