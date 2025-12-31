Brazeau scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

That's six points, including four goals, over the last three games for Brazeau. He's regained his early-season form on a line with Thomas Novak (goal, assist) and Anthony Mantha (two goals) as the trio had a productive performance in the win. Brazeau is up to a career-high 12 goals and has added eight assists, 42 shots on net, 40 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over just 24 appearances this season. His tally Tuesday was also the game-winner.